A new Tacoma trailer spins space stations and story

Gone Home developers The Fullbright Company just dropped a new trailer for Tacoma, their space-station-based first-person narrative game.

In it, we get a glimpse of a few of the empty station’s living quarters, work quarters, and recreation quarters—Zero gravity basketball, anyone? The trailer also shows off how you can control the AR holograms that replay what people were doing here before it was seemingly abandoned. Rewind or skip ahead to catch every sequence from every angle, and it might be possible to catch small story beats that would otherwise go unnoticed.

Tacoma releases in spring of 2017.

How do you dunk in zero gravity?