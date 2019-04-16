Two Point Hospital is getting a free co-op feature later this month

Hectic hospital sim, Two Point Hospital, is getting the Superbug Initiative, a new co-op feature, as a free update arriving April 30 on Steam.

You can check out the trailer above to get a look at what it's all about and there's good news if you don't want to wait; you can try it out today by heading over to your copy of Two Point Hospital on Steam, locating the 'Properties' tab, and selecting the beta branch.

The Superbug Initiative lets you play with friends and work together to complete various in-game challenges. You'll be rewarded with 'cutting edge' technology and rare items, which should make your hospital run smoother. More challenges will be added with further updates, following the initial launch of Superbug Initiative.

If you've yet to play Two Point Hospital, which launched last August, it's a building management sim which requires you to design and staff your own hospital and research cures to various illnesses—and hoover up the ghosts of any patients you don't manage to save. If you're curious to know more, you can check out Fraser's review.