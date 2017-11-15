Tune in to The Golden Joystick Awards livestream and win prizes

The 35th Golden Joystick Awards presented with OMEN by HP is almost here—taking place this Friday, November 17 in London.

TV host, writer, and unforgettable Thomas Was Alone narrator Danny Wallace will present the show itself, while Kotaku UK's Keza MacDonald and Go 8 Bit's Ellie Gibson will host the pre-show.

The latter's livestream is set to run from 3.15pm GMT / 7.15am PT, and will feature PUBG's Brendan Greene, Friday the 13th's Chuck Brungardt, Flavourworks' Jack Attridge, and Outside Xtra's Ellen, among other top industry names.

Better yet, viewers of the livestream can win prizes simply by tuning in—such as an OMEN by HP gaming laptop and an Intel Core i7 processor with MSI Motherboard Bundle. More information will be revealed on the day.

The 35th Golden Joystick Awards presented with OMEN by HP takes place in London on November 17. Tune into via the show's Twitch channel.