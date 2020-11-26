Treat your butt to one of the best gaming chairs this Black Friday

Plot world domination in the increased comfort you deserve. (Image credit: Secretlab)

As the original author of our guide to the best gaming chair way back in 2014, it's fair to say I've thought a lot about my own ass and its complex requirements. Back then, I wasn't that into the bucket-style gaming chairs which were swiftly becoming ubiquitous, partly because I was already an old man, but also because I found the build quality and actual comfort to be pretty questionable. Having spoken to an actual ergonomist who specialized in seating, I found myself much preferring the higher end 'task chairs' so beloved of failed West Coast startups.

In fact, I fell in love with the Steelcase Gesture so much that I bought one around my 40th birthday and am sitting on it as I type this. These days, traditionally office-focused brands like Steelcase and Herman Miller are increasingly eyeing the gaming space, as the Logitech-branded version of the Embody shows (which I also tested but didn't love quite as much as the Gesture). Without wishing to get too evangelical, given the amount of time most of us are now spending working and playing at our desks, the budget you devote to a good chair really ought to be as serious as the other core components in your PC.

With that in mind, I've picked out three deals on chairs I feel confident will be a game changer for you this Black Friday. Starting with the Gesture's more-affordable brother.

Steelcase Series 1 | Office Chair | $363.63 $347.10 at Amazon (save $17) Though not as lux as the Gesture (no surprise, given it's less than half the price), the Series 1's supportive, breathable back, sturdy construction, and ease of adjustment will make it a superb workhorse for long sessions in the spreadsheet mines or hitting flickshots. I love Steelcase's understated but modern design too, and the quality of the materials is excellent. At this price, which is not a vast saving but still as low as it's been, this is a great pick if you don't want a chair that proclaims Love2Game on your Zoom calls.View Deal

Secretlab Omega | Gaming Chair | $419 $349 at Secretlab (save $70)

On the other hand, if you do like the bucket style, the Secretlab is doing $70 off it's whole 2020 range over the Black Friday. We've tested dozens of different bucket-style gaming chairs, and for me the Omega stood out thanks to being substantially more comfortable. Even the little felt covered lumbar cushion actually feels comfortable and supportive, whereas with other brands I've felt it was trying to correct bad design. The quality of the fabric and foam used is also a cut above. My girlfriend recently bought one of these and I've enjoyed gaming in it whenever we can't be bothered to play musical chairs. View Deal