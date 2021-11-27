Forget other Black Friday deals on mice, keyboards & headsets: this is the perfect trifecta

This, right here, is the ultimate peripheral combo you can sill find on sale right now, even though Black Friday is technically over, and we'll soon be welcoming in Cyber Monday. After rounding up all the best Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals, as well as slamming our main deals hub with countless gaming headset deals, these are the three peripherals that stand out to us as the perfect trifecta.

Scoring a gaming PC deal on Black Friday is great, but it may mean you're pairing a brand new rig with the same old accessories. A new PC deserves a great keyboard, mouse, and headset to go with it. Although these models aren't the exact ones to reign over our buying guides, they come incredibly close. In fact, some are even better, because our usual price/performance equation goes out the window when big deals hit.

The lineup includes the Razer Deathadder V2 gaming mouse, or at least the pro version. Both models are well-built, ergonomic, right-handed mice with very tasty sensors. The main difference between the pro listed here and the version that tops our best gaming mouse guide, is that this one that's on sale is wireless. Sure that means you gotta charge it up every now and then, but nothing beats the freedom of a wireless mouse (and you can always use it plugged in, if you prefer).

Otherwise, it's essentially the same as the V2, except that this one's lift off distance is configurable, and you can connect to multiple devices via Bluetooth for seamless switch-overs.

As for the headset—the X model of the Razer Blackshark V2, which sits atop our best gaming headset list—it's genuinely one of our favourite designs. It's aesthetically restrained unlike a lot of Razer gear, and the thing is super comfortable. Essentially it ticks all the boxes you could ask of a gaming headset, with the main difference between it and the normal V2 being your inability to remove the mic when you don't need it. Oh, but the mic does perform better, so that's another plus. And the V2 X will even work with the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, where the base V2 doesn't.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro | 20,000 DPI | Wireless | $129.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $60)

This is my boy, my absolute favorite gaming mouse, and the one sat at my right hand right now. It's frustratingly expensive normally, but at this price you are getting an accurate, responsive mouse with that iconic DeathAdder styling. A true weapon of a gaming rodent.

Razer BlackShark V2 X Razer BlackShark V2 X | Wired | Closed-back | $59.99 $34.99 at Best Buy (save $25)

With a spectacular range of sound, and impeccable comfort this is already a great headset, and that's without mentioning its understated look with sharp, distinctive Razer green accent. Along with 7.1 surround sound, all this makes for a cracking deal.

Corsair K100 RGB Optical Corsair K100 | Optical Mechanical linear switch | 4K Hz polling rate | per-key RGB | $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon (save $50)

Top of our best gaming keyboards, this opto-mechanical wonder is super responsive, and nicely premium when it comes to build quality. For under $100 it's certainly worth a look, though you'll have to get both Elgato and iCue softwares to make it work. Still, the only other downside was the price. Not so much right now.

The most expensive addition to the trio is the Corsair K100, though notably it's very close to the cheapest price it's ever been. It will set you back the most of the accessories we're recommending, but that's the reality if you want a swift, professional quality opto-mechanical keyboard. The K100 is at the top of not just our best mechanical keyboard list, but also takes the crown as the best gaming keyboard.

Usually this whole bag would cost you close to $420. As a total memester, you might say, "Dang, that's actually a great number, man." But right now you can save $135, taking the total cost down to $284.97—that's some top-notch swag for the cash. Just think of all the munchies you could buy with a saving like that.