Tokyo 42 takes to the Gamer Stage at the PC Gamer Weekender

If you've been following Tokyo 42's development, you may have already been impressed with its pretty criminal underworld, its penchant for murder and/or its flexible mission structure. If not, you should absolutely check out what's going on in those links as SMAC Games and Mode 7's open-world murder-stealth simulator is fast becoming one of our most anticipated games of 2017.

At this year's PC Gamer Weekender, Chris invited SMAC's Maciek Strychalski and Sean Wright to talk us through what Tokyo 42 is all about—however the duo also took to the Gamer Stage to show off some of the game's missions, weapons, vehicles and cities, all the while chatting about how and why certain elements of the game came to be.

Tokyo 42 is without a concrete launch date at the moment, but is due at some point this year. As you can see below, it's already looking pretty polished.