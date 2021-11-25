These three RTX 3060 Ti gaming PCs are all $200 off right now for Black Friday

These three kings come not bearing Gold, Frankincense, or Mer. These kings, in the form of ABS Master prebuilt gaming PCs, come with three distinct Intel CPUs, and are crowned with a shining RTX 3060 Ti GPU. If that's not a Black Friday miracle, I don't know what is.

At the lower end of the lineup, the asking price for the Intel Core i5 10400F-powered machine is just $1,399.99, while the Core i5 11400F model chips up to $1,499.99, and the bigge boy i7 11700F beastie sports a $1,599.99 price tag.

Each CPU comes with a distinct set of specs, with the Core i7 11700F holding the top spot, particularly when you look at the potential 4.9GHz Turbo clock speeds, compared to the other two's 4.3GHz, and 4.4GHz respectively. That's going to be great for CPU intensive gaming, and the fact it's an eight-core, 16-thread CPU doesn't hurt either.

But the Core i5 10400F and Core i5 11400F aren't slouches either. The 11th Gen can hold it's own among the competition, and even the less exciting 10th Gen, 2020 model chip runs rings around a lot of other mid-range CPUs. It may not support overclocking, but it still made its way onto our best CPUs for gaming guide as a great budget friendly option for Intel builds.

Just something to note, none of these CPUs come with integrated graphics, so you're going to need that GPU just to see what the hell is going on.

ABS Master | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i5 11700F | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,799.99 ABS Master | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i5 11700F | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Newegg (save $200)

Packing a tasty 11th Gen Intel chip, this is going to be a great machine for productivity as well as gaming, and will even take on the likes of Metro: Exodus at high graphics settings up to 1440p. You're also getting a nice amount of storage to keep your library downloaded on.

ABS Master | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i5 11400F | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,699.99 ABS Master | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i5 11400F | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,699.99 $1,499.99 at Newegg (save $200)

This isn't quite as good a deal as some systems we've spotted, but it does come with three free games from Intel and Nvidia. Plus it looks the part and comes with out of the box components, so some might prefer that to the more pre-built Dell systems above. Worth considering then, with a decent discount.

ABS Master | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i5 10400F | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,599.99 ABS Master | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i5 10400F | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,399.99 at Newegg (save $200)

This ones not got swathes of storage, but you're still looking at a mighty CPU/GPU combo that'll perform admirably at up to 4K resolution. 16GB of RAM is more than enough for gaming, but you might look at jamming another PCIe SSD in there at some point. Luckily, the motherboard has dual slots.

Other than the CPUs, the only discernible difference is that the lower-end of the three has less storage, so it might be worth a look around for SSD deals if you don't think 512GB is going to cut it. And considering the size of games nowadays, that's getting ever more likely.

Oh, and the aesthetic gets slightly more edgy with every hundred dollars extra spent.