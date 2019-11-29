This sweet gaming chair deal gets you 50%-off for Black Friday

If you're looking for a solid and sensible gaming chair this Black Friday, look no further than the Vitesse gaming chair, available for just $100 ($100 off) at Newegg until Tuesday. This solid, no-frills gaming chair has still got it where it counts, with up to 180 degrees of recline and a 300 Lbs load capacity. While the Vitesse is certainly robust, it is deceptively light at about 45 Lbs. It's one of the top picks for our Black Friday gaming chair deals guide.

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

The Vitesse comes equipped with both neck and lumbar support and comes in a variety of color options, available with blue, red or white trim as well as solid black as well. There are some drawbacks to this otherwise sensible gaming chair. While the seat itself features height adjustment from 13.5 to 18.5 inches, you cannot adjust the width or height of the armrests. You could always remove the armrests if absolutely necessary, but you may run into issues when trying to slip this chair under your desk depending on how much clearance you have. The chair material is also nylon, which means things are gonna get real sweaty in a hurry without some type of seat cushion.

Cheap gaming chair deal

Vitesse Gaming Chair | $99.99 ($100 off) at Newegg

The Vitesse gaming chair comes with a variety of color options and features both lumbar and neck support for a comfortable and affordable seating option.

View Deal

Besides the lack of the armrest adjustment, the Vitesse remains a perfectly passable gaming chair. It may not feature the same materials or build quality of some of the more exorbitant gaming chairs, but cost roughly a third of what you might otherwise spend, making the Vitesse an excellent budget option for anyone looking for a more comprehensive seating option.

Black Friday gaming laptops | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming chairs | Black Friday monitor deals | Black Friday TV deals | Black Friday graphics cards