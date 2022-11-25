This RTX-3080 gaming laptop is one of the smartest possible Black Friday purchases

(opens in new tab) MSI GP66 Leopard | Intel Core i7 11800H | Nvidia RTX 3080 | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $2,399 $1,509.99 at Walmart (save $890) (opens in new tab)

It's an old code, sir, but it checks out. That's still an RTX 3080 GPU in there, even if it's plugged into an 11th Gen Intel CPU it'll still game like a hero. The rest of the spec is pretty decent, too, and means you'll have an RTX 3080-based system for less than an RTX 3070 Ti.

It might pack an older CPU, but this Leopard can still run with the young cubs thanks to its RTX 3080, which remains more than burly enough to make light work of pretty much any game you throw at it. With the MSI GP66 Leopard at $1,509.99 (opens in new tab) right now, this could be one of the savviest buys you can make this Black Friday: trading away the hard-to-see benefits of a more recent model for a far more reasonable price.

It's not like the rest of this machine's specs are anything to sniff at, either. You've got 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which you're able to expand if you wanna push the boat out, as well as a speedy SSD. The only downside is that you're only getting 512GB of storage.

If you've installed any major game released in the last few years, you'll know that storage is gonna get cramped, but not to worry: MSI has been generous enough to let you install new storage in the GP66 Leopard.

Beyond that, you're getting a real pretty 15.6 inch IPS screen serving you up the finest frames in 1080p. Yes yes, I know we live in a world of vivid 4K and 1440p, but trust me, 1080p will do you just fine on a 15 inch laptop screen. And besides, when you combo it with that RTX 3080, it means you're gonna get every single one of the 144 frames per second its refresh rate promises.

This is a quietly confident laptop even outside of Black Friday sales chaos, and when you knock it down to prices like these it becomes very hard to resist indeed. If you're looking to game on the go, you'd be hard pressed to find a better choice than this trusty old Leopard.