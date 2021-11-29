This RTX 3060 Ti system is right on the money for a bona fide Cyber Monday gaming PC deal

It's been a difficult year to get hold of one of Nvidia's RTX 30-series GPUs with what seem to be endless stock shortages. But, if you're due for an upgrade and want to take advantage of a last-minute Cyber Monday deal, this RTX 3060 Ti-powered gaming PC is a good option. It's currently $1399.99 at Best Buy, with a saving of $200.

That means it's bang on the money for what we consider a bona fide Cyber Monday gaming PC deal, as evidenced by our gaming PC pricing crib sheet. A handy reference over Black Friday and into Cyber Week.

This iBuyPower Trace MR PC comes with an RTX 3060 Ti 8GB graphics card, an Intel i7 11700F Rocket Lake CPU, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It's pretty generous with storage too, boasting a 480GB SSD for speedy start-up times, and a 1TB HDD for those bigger game installations.

The 11th gen CPU is going to be a big upgrade over many ageing rigs, though the 3060 Ti is the big selling point here. The system overall isn't a bad package and you'll even be able to run most modern games on it at 4K, though maybe not at the highest settings. It's still a great bet for 1440p gaming, though. If you're into reading up on technical specifications, Jacob compares the regular RTX 3060 to this PC's Ti version.

Alternatively, you can see how we rated this graphics card in our RTX 3060 Ti review (spoiler: pretty damned highly).

iBuyPower Trace MR| Nvidia 3060 Ti | Intel Core i7 11700F| 16GB RAM | 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,599.99 iBuyPower Trace MR| Nvidia 3060 Ti | Intel Core i7 11700F| 16GB RAM | 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,599.99 $1,399.00 at Best Buy (save $200)

You're getting a solid computer at a decent price, draped around an ever-elusive graphics card. With a strong Rocket Lake CPU and a 480GB SSD, this machine will be an upgrade for most. At the very least you're getting a new GPU, and in the last 12 months, that's a win.

The only thing we're really not sure about with this machine is the provenance of that SSD. The only specifications listed for the drive are its capacity and the fact it that it's a SATA III SSD. That means it doesn't have the raw speed of a modern NVMe drive, but will still be many times faster than an old spinning hard drive.

