This RTX 3050-powered laptop for is great for gamers on a tight budget

Good news if your looking for a new thigh warmer. Dell has got a limited-time sale on a G15 gaming laptop for $629 until the rest of the day. It's a great deal for anyone sticking to a relatively tight budget.



This entry-level laptop is discounted by $404 off its usual $1000 price tag (thanks to coupon code TRAVISSAVE10AW). We tend to see this particular model selling online at other retailers for between $850 and $950. Unlike GPUs, gaming laptops are almost always sold at less than MSRP.

This model of the 15-inch G15 gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-11260H CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an RTX 3050 4GB. This GPU is the spiritual successor to the GTX 1660 Ti, utilizing the RTX 30-series' DLSS and ray tracing support.

The Dell G15 should be able to get you some decent gaming performance at 1080p on medium settings. The 120Hz IPS display is great if you mostly play competitive shooters like Fornite or just want a good gaming notebook for playing indies.

It's a bit of a bummer to see only 8GB DDR4 RAM, though that's pretty commonplace for these super-budget gaming laptops. Another slight letdown is the 256GB NVMe SSD for storage. Consider upgrading the SSD or investing in an external one to store all your games.

Dell does have a sale on an AMD version of this laptop with a Ryzen 5 5600H mobile CPU for the same price in case you're more of a Team Red person. Just make sure to use the same coupon code to get the extra discount.

Dell G15 | Nvidia RTX 3050 |Intel Core i5-11260H |15.6-inch | 120Hz | 8GB RAM| 256GB SSD| $1000 $629 at Dell (save $404)

A solid deal on a cheap gaming laptop for less than $700 should give you a reliable frame rate at 1080p in most games if you don't mind playing at medium settings. Make sure to use coupon code TRAVISSAVE10AW for complete savings.

It's no surprise that these laptops are being scooped up pretty fast online. At the time of writing this post, about 88% of both the Intel and AMD models of this G15 have already been claimed. So be sure to move fast. But don't worry if you miss out. We track all the weekly cheap laptop deals right here just for you.