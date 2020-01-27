This Raspberry Pi 4 kit with a case and active cooling is just $75 right now

The Raspberry Pi is a micro PC that you can use for just about anything. You can turn it into a mini retro console, use it as an inexpensive streaming device or network-connected storage, or even play some semi-modern games. You can also install Steam Link to play your PC games remotely. If getting started with a Pi seemed a little too daunting, a kit with everything you need is now just $75 on Newegg.

This kit from Vilros includes a Raspberry Pi 4 with 2GB RAM, a protective case with a cooling fan and heatsink, a 5-foot HDMI cable, a 32GB microSD card with the NOOBS bootloader installed (which can be used to download and install several operating systems), and a quick start guide. For reference, the 2GB Pi 4 usually costs around $45 on its own.

While the price of this kit is somewhat comparable to buying all the components separately, it's nice to start with everything you need. The active cooling is especially great, as you'll be able to push the Raspberry Pi to its limit (extended gaming, overclocking, etc) for longer periods of time without the device thermal throttling.