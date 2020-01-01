This LG 27-inch 4K FreeSync monitor is on sale for $269, its lowest price ever

Making the jump to a 4K gaming monitor does not require a trunk full of gold bars. There are more affordable entries into the ultra-high resolution space than expensive models like Acer's Predator XB273K, one of the best 4K monitors for gaming. If you are in search of one, check out LG's 27-inch 4K IPS display (model 27UD68-P).

It's marked down to $329.99 at BuyDig, just as it is over at Amazon. However, apply coupon code JCB15 at checkout on BuyDig to slash another $60.99 off the price, taking it all the way down to $269 on the nose. That's a fantastic bargain for a 4K gaming monitor, and the lowest price we have see this model sell for.

Naturally, there are compromises over similar-sized 4K displays that run three to four times as much. In this case, you're getting a 60Hz refresh rate instead of 144Hz as featured on the Predator XB273K, and no HDR support. Of course, the Predator runs $1,249, so those features command a big premium on that model.

You do get FreeSync support, though, to keep the action smooth and tear-free when paired with a Radeon graphics card or GPU. And this is an IPS display with "over 99" percent coverage of the sRGB color space (generally means better color accuracy compared to a TN monitor), with a 300 nits brightness rating and generous viewing angles (178 degrees vertical and horizontal).

Bottom line—this is a really nice 4K monitor for the money, after discount.