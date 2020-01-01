Popular

This LG 27-inch 4K FreeSync monitor is on sale for $269, its lowest price ever

Save $231 over the list price with this fantastic deal for a 4K monitor.

Making the jump to a 4K gaming monitor does not require a trunk full of gold bars. There are more affordable entries into the ultra-high resolution space than expensive models like Acer's Predator XB273K, one of the best 4K monitors for gaming. If you are in search of one, check out LG's 27-inch 4K IPS display (model 27UD68-P).

It's marked down to $329.99 at BuyDig, just as it is over at Amazon. However, apply coupon code JCB15 at checkout on BuyDig to slash another $60.99 off the price, taking it all the way down to $269 on the nose. That's a fantastic bargain for a 4K gaming monitor, and the lowest price we have see this model sell for.

Naturally, there are compromises over similar-sized 4K displays that run three to four times as much. In this case, you're getting a 60Hz refresh rate instead of 144Hz as featured on the Predator XB273K, and no HDR support. Of course, the Predator runs $1,249, so those features command a big premium on that model.

You do get FreeSync support, though, to keep the action smooth and tear-free when paired with a Radeon graphics card or GPU. And this is an IPS display with "over 99" percent coverage of the sRGB color space (generally means better color accuracy compared to a TN monitor), with a 300 nits brightness rating and generous viewing angles (178 degrees vertical and horizontal).

Bottom line—this is a really nice 4K monitor for the money, after discount.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
