This Lenovo laptop has a GTX 1650 and only costs $660

It might be difficult to build (or find) a gaming PC right now, but the same problems haven't quite carried over to gaming laptops. Discounts and competitive prices have been common over the past few months, and now you can even get a capable Lenovo gaming laptop for just $659.99.

The laptop on sale is a Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, with a large 15.6-inch 120Hz IPS screen, a 6-core Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 256GB of SSD storage, and 8GB of DDR4 memory. The graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, which can handle just about any game at the laptop's native 1080p resolution.

This is an impressive package for under $700, but as with most budget laptops, there are a few drawbacks. The 256GB SSD will fill up quickly with larger games (like Modern Warfare or Red Dead Redemption 2), and the 8GB RAM only meets the minimum requirements. Thankfully, as with most gaming laptops, it's not difficult to upgrade the RAM and storage later on.

