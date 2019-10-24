This legacy Razer keyboard is available for its lowest price ever

You can grab one of the legacy models of one of Razer's best gaming keyboards, the 2016 model of the Razer Blackwidow Ultimate, for $59.99 ($50 off) at Walmart today. While one of the best gaming keyboards may have undergone a facelift in recent years, this legacy model still retains the same specifications as the newer model and is still compatible with Razer's latest iterations of its Synapse client software.

This water and dust-resistant keyboard was definitely built to last, and with full 10-key rollover and anti-ghosting you can be sure that the Blackwidow Ultimate won't let you down. This 104 Key design from Razer uses its proprietary clicky green switches. It may only have green backlighting, but is still fully programmable using the Synapse software. The green switches still have the same 80-million keystroke lifespan, and the keyboard is still covered by Razer's 2-year peripheral warranty.

The Keyboard sports convenient USB passthrough and a 3.5mm audio jack for audio output. It's a bit wild to think that the matrix-esque font on the keys was at one time the only font for all of Razer's keyboards; they've since transitioned to a more universally legible keycap, but that's really a matter a personal preference.

This vintage entry from Razer is still just as reliable as ever, and this is lowest price we've ever seen for this keyboard. Peripherals are one of the best places to look for the best Black Friday deals, and we're likely to see more markdowns like this next month.