This highly regarded gaming headset made with Sennheiser is now $90

If you want to get a little more serious about your audio setup, but you still use your PC mostly for gaming, then the Drop.com (the website formerly known as Massdrop) x Sennheiser PC37X comes highly recommended as a great gateway into the good life of amps, DACS, and other audiophile escapes. They're even better at $30 off.

We've plenty of the more traditional type of gaming headset over in our Cyber Monday gaming headset deals hub, but this is something I thought worth a special mention on the side. The PC37X is built around the same drivers found within the much-lauded Sennheiser HD598 and HD600—two headsets noted for their audio definition and quality.

This pair is intended to create a natural sound, as Sennheiser is known for, albeit one that tends to lean towards a sharper profile in the high-end than probably most gaming headsets us gamers are used to. I'm a huge fan of that sound, but if you prefer the booming bass of some gaming headsets, you'll find little of that here.

Audiophile Massdrop x Sennheiser PC37X Gaming Headset | $120 $90 at Drop (save $30)

The PC37X delivers a fresh spin on a Sennheiser classic. It incorporates some great drivers that come highly recommended in the high-end audio space, paired with some gaming enhancements. These include a great mic and some plush earcups.View Deal

Drop + HifiMan HE4XX Planar Magnetic Headphones | $180 $120 at Drop

If you're after something a little different, here's a pair of headphones using planar magnetic drivers. These drivers deliver a wide range of frequencies and you'll immediately notice the difference in profile next to your standard dynamic drivers.View Deal

Massdrop x Beyerdynamic DT 177X GO headphones | $450 $400 at Drop

Massdrop's take on the fantastic Beyerdynamic DT 1770 Pro. Simple, high-quality, and deliver a great response.View Deal

Seeing as this is, officially, a gaming headset, it also comes with the flip-up microphone design we're used to seeing on Sennheiser (now EPOS) branded gaming headsets.

Also included is a detachable braided cable, a 10-footer no less, and some cosy velvet ear pads for prolonged comfort. There's also a small volume wheel on the side of the earcup so you don't have to look to your system settings for on-the-fly adjustments.

I've also highlighted a couple of alternatives to the Sennheiser above, notably the Hifiman HE4XX, simply because everyone needs to a little Planar Magnetic in their life; and the Beyerdynamic DT 177X Go, an alternate take on the fantastic DT 1770 Pro. These are two pairs of headphones for headphone's sake, so you'll need to bring your own mic.