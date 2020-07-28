This GTX 1660 Ti-powered Alienware laptop with 240Hz display is only $1200

As a wave of new gaming laptops comes our way each summer, manufacturers often slash the prices on the remaining stock of old systems to clear out room. An Alienware m15 R1 for only $1,200 (which usually retails for $1,800 on the Dell website) is an excellent example of the type of deal we can take advantage of during this time.

Equipped with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a pair of 256GB NVMe SSDs, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, this m15 config should offer good, mid-range 1080p performance.

You also get a decently sized 15.6-inch 1080p IPS thin-bezel screen with a fast 240Hz refresh rate, excellent for competitive games like Valorant or Fortnite.

Alienware m15 R1 Gaming Laptop | $1,199 (save $600)

This mid-range gaming laptop is $600 below the original price and is a nice choice for portable 1080p gaming if you don't mind having just a 512GB SSD.View Deal

The two 256GB SSDs are only sticking point I have on this m15. I would have loved to see dual 512GB or single 1TB SSD. I guess with the money you saved, you can just upgrade the SSD yourself. One underrated feature here is the FHD webcam, since most gaming laptops are notorious for having crappy 720p webcams.