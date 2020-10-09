This gaming PC with an RTX 2070 Super is down to $1,100 right now

Building your own gaming PC is usually cheaper than buying a pre-built machine, but there's definitely a reason why consoles are so popular. Some people would rather buy something that works out of the box, and sales can also turn pre-built PCs into a better value. That's definitely the case with the ABS Gladiator, which is now on sale for $1,100, $300 below the original price.

The model on sale has a Ryzen 5 3600 processor, which isn't one of the chips AMD just revealed, but it still has 6 cores and 12 threads for high performance. You also get 16GB of DDR4 3000MHz memory, an unspecified 512GB SSD for storage, and Windows 10 Home pre-installed. The outer casing has a large tempered glass side panel, so you can see everything going on inside, with added RGB lights for good measure.

This PC has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card, which is an excellent card for 1440p (and some 4K) gaming. It's rare for a pre-built PC with an RTX 2070 Super to drop to this price—most of the options on Newegg go for $1,200-$1,500. Check out our review of the RTX 2070 Super for exact details on performance.

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC | $1099.99 (save $300)

This is a great PC for the price, and should give you a solid 1440p gaming experience. A keyboard and mouse are included, and Windows 10 Home is pre-installed.

If this PC isn't quite what you're in the market for, check out our cheap gaming PC deals roundup. It's updated regularly with the best discounts we can find, complete with the context you need to make an informed purchase. If pricing isn't the main factor, we also have a list of the best gaming PCs in general.