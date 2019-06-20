This gaming PC with a GTX 1660 Ti is just $949 right now

It's not often that you see a prebuilt gaming PC for roughly the same price as the individual parts—after all, you're paying for the convenience of someone else building and testing the computer. One model from ABS with a Ryzen 7 processor and a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card has dropped to $949.00 on Newegg, a discount of $150 from the original price.

This PC is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 2700 processor on a B450 motherboard, 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 1TB solid state drive (finally, a prebuilt with a giant SSD!), an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics card, a 500W power supply, and Windows 10 Home preinstalled. A keyboard and mouse is included, as well as free copies of The Division 2 Gold Edition and World War Z.

Even ignoring the free games and accessories, buying the parts and operating system individually and putting them together yourself would cost somewhere in the region of $1,000. Not a bad deal at all.

