This gaming PC with a GTX 1660 Super is $1,000 for today only

This is one of the worst times in recent history to buy a new gaming PC, with graphics cards and CPUs in short supply, and RAM prices expected to rise over the next few months. Despite all the doom and gloom, a decent sale occasionally appears, like this discount on a PC with an Intel Core i5 CPU and GTX 1660 Super graphics card for $1,000. That's $100 off the normal price, and one of the better PC deals we've seen recently.

This desktop PC from ABS has an Intel Core i5-10400F processor, an Nvidia GTX 1660 Super graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 500GB SSD. Windows 10 Home is pre-installed, and like any self-respecting desktop, there are some internal RGB lights and a tempered glass side panel.

With that hardware, you'll be able to play most modern games at 1080p or 1440p with no issues at all. The card can even handle some titles at 4K, though not at high framerates. Check out our GTX 1660 Super review for some benchmarks and helpful comparisons.

There's no denying that this isn't the best sale in the world, as desktops with similar hardware were going for closer to $850 just seven months ago. However, CPU and GPU shortages are ramping up prices across the board. If you definitely want a new gaming PC, this is one of the better discounts we've seen recently.