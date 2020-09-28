This gaming PC with a 10th-gen Intel CPU and GTX 1660 Super is $850 right now

Building your own desktop is typically cheaper than buying a pre-built machine, but there's definitely a reason why consoles are so popular. Some people would rather buy something that works out of the box, and sales can also turn pre-built PCs into a better value. That's certainly the case with the ABS Challenger gaming PC, which is down to just $849.99 on Newegg right now, even though it has the newest Intel Core i5 CPU and a capable GPU.

The configuration on sale has an Intel Core i5-10400 processor, a 6-core/12-thread CPU with a max turbo frequency of 4.3GHz. You also get an unspecified 512GB SSD, 16GB of 3000MHz RAM, RGB lighting, and a 500W power supply. Many PCs in this price range still have smaller SSDs or only 8GB of RAM, so the ABS Challenger definitely stands out in the crowd of prebuilt desktops. Windows 10 Home Edition is also installed out of the box.

The included graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super, which is one of the best GPUs for 1080p (and some 1440p) gaming. If you're interested in how it handles some of the most popular games, check out our review from last year.

