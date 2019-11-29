This gaming PC deal gets you 35% off a 5700 XT-powered build, but it's selling fast

Fancy yourself a foray into the wonderful world of PC gaming? Of course you do. But you might not necessarily want to get your hands dirty and build the whole thing yourself. Enter the pre-built Alienware Aurora desktop, which is down to only $1079.99 right now. That's a whopping 35% off the list price of $1669.99.

And if it wasn't already obvious that this is one of the more attractive Black Friday PC gaming deals out there for pre-built units, it's already gone from 68 to 73 percent claimed at time of writing—and we don't write slowly at PCG.

That's all down to the value you're getting from this set of components: you're getting an AMD RX5700 XT, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a Core i7 9700, and 512GB of SSD storage, all for a little above $1000. And, if any of those parts aren't up to scratch, you can swap them out for something more suited to your needs on Dell's website.

