This gaming laptop with a 240Hz display and RTX 2060 is only $999 for Black Friday

Lenovo's Legion 5 is one of the latest notebooks on the market, but when it comes to Black Friday gaming laptops, everything is fair game, even the latest products. And that's great news if you are in the market for a gaming laptop. This one pairs an Intel 10th gen Core i7 10750H "Comet Lake" CPU with a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, and is on sale for $999 at Walmart.

That is $400 below its list price, and a fantastic overall deal. We routinely keep a pulse on cheap gaming laptops, and getting a model with an RTX 2060 and an Intel CPU for a grand (technically under a grand, by a whole buck) is a rare achievement. There are some exceptions, though typically you'd be looking at a lower-end CPU like the Core i5 10300H, if sticking with Intel.

That is not the case here. The Core i7 10750H is a fast chip with 6 cores and 12 threads to throw at workloads, and is capable of hitting a 5GHz boost clock. It also has 12MB of L3 cache. Meanwhile, the RTX 2060 is your pass to ray-traced gaming. It's an entry-level pass, sure, but it gets you in the door, and is the full-power version too, not a lower-speed Max-Q variant.

RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop Lenovo Legion 5 | 15.6-inch 240Hz | Core i7 10750H | RTX 2060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399 $999 at Walmart (save $400)

This laptop does not skimp on the CPU or GPU, serving up a 6-core/12-thread Core i7 10750H that can boost to 5GHz, and a full power GeForce RTX 2060 for ray-traced gaming. The 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD aren't too shabby, either.View Deal

There is ample RAM in this laptop as well, at 16GB, and passable storage with a 512GB NVMe SSD. According to the spec sheet, this thing also rocks a 240Hz display (1080p). Taking full advantage of that speed is a tough ask for the RTX 2060 in some games, though for less demanding titles, blowing past 60 fps is not out of the question.

Overall this is a fantastic mid-range laptop at a great price.