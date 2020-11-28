This gaming headset is a great deal anyway, even without the extra $5 off

Cyber Monday is, naturally, all about the discounts. That said, some products are worth picking up at, or close to, their normal prices. The HyperX Cloud Alpha, in my opinion, is a headset that absolutely counts among those. At $100 they're worth a buy anyway, but now they're $94 at Amazon, that sweetens the deal even more.

Cyber Monday deals Cyber Monday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

I think they're so good, in fact, I'm using them to softly pump some dreampop into my ears as I write this, without any annoying bleed disturbing my partner nearby. I've had them a few years now, so I can personally vouch for their cushy comfort, 50mm dual-chamber drivers, and great detachable microphone.

They're neither the best nor the worst in these areas when it comes to the entire headset market, sure, but $94 for them is still a good price. They're currently second in our list of the best gaming headsets to the Razer Blackshark V2s, which are approaching double the price of the Alphas. HyperX has a track record for quality cans, and the Cloud Alphas are its current aural apex.

Great value cans HyperX Cloud Alpha | $99.99 $94.99 at Amazon (save $5)

Not the biggest discount you'll see this Cyber Monday, but this pair of gaming cans were already a great value. As our second favorite headset for under $100, you really can't go wrong.View Deal

They're not perfect, of course, but I've found little wrong with the HyperX Cloud Alphas in my time with them. I've never completely loved how they look, though: The red-and-black color scheme is a bit gamer-y for my liking, but for this value I was willing to take that particular aesthetic bullet.

One reason the original price is decent already is that they're wired, so they may not be for you if you're not a fan of trailing cables. If that's you, you should take a look at the best wireless gaming headsets to help you cut the cord. And it's also worth taking a look at our latest Cyber Monday gaming headset deals, if you'd rather take advantage of a deeper discount. Otherwise, this is easy to recommend.