This fast gaming laptop with a 144Hz display and RTX 2070 is just $1,199 after rebate

These days there are plenty of options for a thin and light gaming laptop, and with the influx of models to choose from comes better pricing in general. That also presents an opportunity for deals, like this one for a Gigabyte Aorus 15P, with a fast refresh rate and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q underneath the hood. It's available at Newegg for $1,299 (save $400) right now, and as an added bonus, there is a $100 mail-in-rebate you can cash in as well.

That brings the total cost down to $1,199, which is a reasonable sum for the hardware and features. And sure, Max-Q GPUs don't quite offer the same level of performance as their full-powered counterparts, but they do enable thinner and lighter designs—in this case, the chassis is less than an inch thick (0.90 inches) and weighs around 4.5 pounds.

The GPU is assisted by an Intel 10th generation Core i7-10750H Comet Lake processor (8C16T, up to 5GHz), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. If I were to classify the overall makeup, I'd put this in the upper part of mid-range.

You also get a fast refresh rate with this model: 144Hz. That means the system's GPU and CPU capabilities are not wasted in games where they can push past 60 frames per second, esports or otherwise. It is a high quality display too, offering 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut.

Overall, this is a nice laptop for the money, and an even better one if you take the time to jump through the mail-in-rebate hoop. On top of that, it comes with an "Intel Software Bonus Bundle" valued at $150. It includes the Fortnite Splash Damage set DLC and a bunch of pro, if any of that matters to you.