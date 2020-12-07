This fast gaming laptop with a 144Hz display and RTX 2070 is just $1,199 after rebate

These days there are plenty of options for a thin and light gaming laptop, and with the influx of models to choose from comes better pricing in general. That also presents an opportunity for deals, like this one for a Gigabyte Aorus 15P, with a fast refresh rate and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q underneath the hood. It's available at Newegg for $1,299 (save $400) right now, and as an added bonus, there is a $100 mail-in-rebate you can cash in as well.
That brings the total cost down to $1,199, which is a reasonable sum for the hardware and features. And sure, Max-Q GPUs don't quite offer the same level of performance as their full-powered counterparts, but they do enable thinner and lighter designs—in this case, the chassis is less than an inch thick (0.90 inches) and weighs around 4.5 pounds.
Gigabyte Aorus 15P | 144Hz | i7 10750H | RTX 2070 Max-Q | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD |
$1,699 $1,199 after rebate at Newegg (save $500)
This gaming laptop won't weigh you down with its light (4.5 pounds) and thin profile, nor will it slow you down with its 8-core/16-thread processor, RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and 144Hz refresh rate. Price above is after cashing in a $100 mail-in-rebate.View Deal
The GPU is assisted by an Intel 10th generation Core i7-10750H Comet Lake processor (8C16T, up to 5GHz), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. If I were to classify the overall makeup, I'd put this in the upper part of mid-range.
You also get a fast refresh rate with this model: 144Hz. That means the system's GPU and CPU capabilities are not wasted in games where they can push past 60 frames per second, esports or otherwise. It is a high quality display too, offering 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color gamut.
Overall, this is a nice laptop for the money, and an even better one if you take the time to jump through the mail-in-rebate hoop. On top of that, it comes with an "Intel Software Bonus Bundle" valued at $150. It includes the Fortnite Splash Damage set DLC and a bunch of pro, if any of that matters to you.