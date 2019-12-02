This fancy 144Hz BenQ monitor is down to just $400 for Cyber Monday

Where to find Cyber Monday deals
The advice I give when shopping for Cyber Monday deals is to always check the price history. The size of a discount is usually taken against the list price, and that's so rarely what a product actually goes for. But here's an exception: This 27" BenQ display was selling for $593.49 before Cyber Monday, and now it's just $399.99. Hey, it's an actual deal! Love those.
It's a display with good specs, too: An IPS panel (meaning a nice one) at 1440p with a 144Hz refresh rate. That checks all my boxes. Unless you have a godlike PC, hitting high refresh rates at 4K is going to be impossible, so 1440p provides a good middle ground and a respectable bump over 1080p. And once you've used a 144Hz display, going back to 60Hz will be physically painful. I know, because I have a temporary 60Hz display right now.
This monitor also features FreeSync, meaning it can match its refresh rate to your current framerate with AMD cards, preventing screen tearing. (FreeSync may work with Nvidia cards on this display, but it isn't listed as a compatible monitor.)
BenQ 27" 1440p 144Hz IPS monitor | $399.99 (Save $200)
A genuine discount on a display with high-end specs. A great choice if you want an upgrade from 1080p 60Hz without spending a fortune, but if it's still too pricey, look for a TN panel instead.
Top 5 Cyber Monday monitor deals
- HP Omen X 25 240Hz Gaming Display was $549.99, now $449.99 at Best Buy
- Asus ROG Swift 4K 144Hz: was $1,499.99, now $1,099.99 at Micro Center
- Asus ROG Swift 27" 1440p 165Hz: was $649.99, now $479.99 at Micro Center
- Samsung 32-inch curved monitor was $249 now 149 at Walmart
- Samsung 1440p 144Hz: was $299.99, now $259.99.
