This fancy 144Hz BenQ monitor is down to just $400 for Cyber Monday

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

The advice I give when shopping for Cyber Monday deals is to always check the price history. The size of a discount is usually taken against the list price, and that's so rarely what a product actually goes for. But here's an exception: This 27" BenQ display was selling for $593.49 before Cyber Monday, and now it's just $399.99. Hey, it's an actual deal! Love those.

It's a display with good specs, too: An IPS panel (meaning a nice one) at 1440p with a 144Hz refresh rate. That checks all my boxes. Unless you have a godlike PC, hitting high refresh rates at 4K is going to be impossible, so 1440p provides a good middle ground and a respectable bump over 1080p. And once you've used a 144Hz display, going back to 60Hz will be physically painful. I know, because I have a temporary 60Hz display right now.

This monitor also features FreeSync, meaning it can match its refresh rate to your current framerate with AMD cards, preventing screen tearing. (FreeSync may work with Nvidia cards on this display, but it isn't listed as a compatible monitor.)

BenQ 27" 1440p 144Hz IPS monitor | $399.99 (Save $200)

A genuine discount on a display with high-end specs. A great choice if you want an upgrade from 1080p 60Hz without spending a fortune, but if it's still too pricey, look for a TN panel instead.

