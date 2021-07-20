This excellent Cooler Master mouse is selling for just over ten bucks

You can snag Cooler Master's MM531 for just $10.44 from Woot (owned by Amazon) today, which is significantly cheaper than Logitech's G203 Lightsync, the best gaming mouse on a tight budget. It's worth taking advantage of this deal even if just to chuck it in a storage bin to have as a backup, in case your main rodent bites the dust.

The MM531 is not very expensive to begin with—it normally goes for $19.99 on Amazon, save for the occasional minor discount. Over on Woot, however, it's nearly half off. And if you are a Prime member, you get free standard shipping to boot. But should you bite? The answer is yes.

Cooler Master MM531 Gaming Mouse | 12,000 DPI | $19.99 $10.44 at Woot (save $9.55)

There's a lot of mouse here for ten bucks and change. It has a 12,000 DPI sensor, seven programmable buttons, Omron switches for the main clickers, RGB lighting, and onboard memory to save your settings to up to five profiles directly on the mouse.View Deal

This is easily worth ten bucks and change, if you're right-handed (it's ergonomically shaped for right-handed use). The MM531 is driven by Pixart's 3360 optical sensor, the same as found in numerous other gaming mice like the Glorious Model D and O, SteelSeries' Rival 700, and a few other Cooler Master mice, to name a few.

It has a 100-12,000 DPI that you can adjust on the fly with four preset sensitivity settings. You also get seven programmable buttons (and Omron switches on the main clickers), an adjustable lift-off distance of around 2mm, RGB lighting, and 512KB of onboard memory so you can save your settings directly to the mouse (up to five profiles).

That's a lot of mouse for just $10.44.