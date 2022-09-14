This $700 gaming desktop with a Radeon RX 6600XT seems too good to be true

Best Buy has a shockingly good deal on an HP Omen 30L gaming desktop with an AMD Radeon RX 6600XT, for, and I'm not kidding, $700 (opens in new tab). The system was already a pretty good price at $1,349 for a solid 1080p gaming rig, but slashing the price nearly half? It then becomes a very good 1080p budget gaming rig.

The HP Omen 30L is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5600G CPU—a solid Zen 3 chip—and a Radeon RX 6600XT (opens in new tab), which isn't the best GPU out there but still outperforms an RTX 3060. You also have 16GB RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. For less than $1,000, that's an absolute steal.

The Ryzen 5600G is AMD's gaming-focused budget CPU, and it regularly beats out Intel's similarly priced offerings. Paired with the RX6600 XT, it should provide a satisfying 1080p gaming experience on medium to high settings in most games. I'd probably avoid attempting to game at 1440p unless you're willing to make some graphical compromises.

This Omen HP30L at $700 might be the best desktop deal we've seen post-Black Friday. This AMD-powered gaming rig should give you decent 1080p performance at an obscenely low price.

A closer look at the spec list shows some components bit on the older side, which would explain the already low price of $1,349. But for $700, I'm willing to overlook some outdated RAM to get a decent CPU/GPU combo with 1TB NVMe SSD inside a cool-looking case.

Expect delivery time for the system to be about a week.

