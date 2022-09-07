Save big on this snow white RTX 3070-powered desktop

HP's got an excellent deal on an Omen gaming desktop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card inside for only $1,376 (opens in new tab). This mid-range gaming rig is on sale for $373 off its retail price of $1,749, thanks to a promo code that pushes it from an 'ok deal' to a 'now we're talking' deal.

The HP Omen 25L is powered by an Intel Core i7 12700 CPU—a powerful 12th Gen chip—and an RTX 3070 GPU which is just a step down from the card topping our best GPU guide right now. You also have 16GB RAM, as well as a 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 1TB HDD for your storage. Not bad for less than $1,400.

The RTX 3070 is a rock-solid GPU that should easily handle your 1080p gaming needs at ultra graphics settings. Heck, you can even comfortably play some game your favorite games on it at 1440p as well. The Core i7 12700 processor is no slouch, either. So if you're looking for a decent work PC, this might be worthwhile.

Everything is housed in a nice snow white full-tower case with a glass side panel which I'm always a sucker for since my at-home gaming ecosystem is currently all white as if my desk were a weird gaming church. Thankfully, it's got a couple of USB type-C ports in the rear, though would it have killed HP to put one on the top next to USB type-A ports?

HP Omen HP25L Gaming Desktop | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 12700 | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD + 1TB | $1,749 $1,376 at HP (save $373)

This Omen HP25L is a solid midrange gaming desktop with enough horsepower for impressive 1080p and 1440p gaming for less than $1,500. Use promo code 10GAMER2022 at checkout for the full discount.

As much as I like this desktop, the 512GB SSD is a little bit of a letdown. Yeah, you've got a 1TB hard drive as well, but considering how fast and efficient PCIe SSD storage is compared to hard drives, it's wasted potential. You can't customize the order, so your only option is to upgrade to one of the best SSDs down the road.

HP is also throwing in an Omen Vector gaming mouse, Omen mouse pad, and Omen Blast headset ($100 total value) free of charge when you purchase the desktop. As of now, it looks like the estimated delivery window is about 7-10 days.