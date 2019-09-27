This Dell G5 laptop with a GTX 1060 and 16GB RAM is $800 for today only

It's a great time to pick up a cheap gaming laptop, now that there are plenty of options under $1,000. There's this Lenovo model with a GTX 1650 for about $700 that is still a great deal, but now you can get a previous-gen Dell G5 gaming laptop for just $799.99.

The model on sale has an Intel Core i5-8300H processor, a 256GB boot SSD, a 1TB hard drive for extra storage, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB MaxQ graphics card. The screen is definitely a high point, as it's a large 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel. Even though this is an older laptop that doesn't have the latest hardware, it's still a good value compared to other laptops in this price range. Most models around $800 use either a GTX 1050 Ti or GTX 1650 graphics card—both of which are less powerful than the 1060 Max-Q in this Dell G5. The G5 also has 16GB of RAM, while most other laptops around this price only have 8GB.

Dell G5-5587 15.6" Laptop | $799.99 (~$100 off)

This laptop hasn't been in stock by most stores for a while, so it's difficult to compare to previous prices, but $800 is still a good value for all the hardware you get.View Deal

The sale only lasts until the end of today, or whenever Woot sells out. Woot is owned by Amazon, so if you're an Amazon Prime member, shipping is free. Nice little bonus. If you're looking spend bigger on a new PC, then keep an eye on our Black Friday gaming laptop guide for when November's sales roll around.