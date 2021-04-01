This curved 24-inch FreeSync monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate is just $160

A top-tier gaming monitor doesn't have to cost a fortune, even one with a relatively fast refresh rate. Proof positive of this is Samsung's C24RG50, a 24-inch display with a curved VA screen and 144Hz refresh rate—it's on sale at Newegg for $159.99 right now.

That's the price after applying coupon code 93XQS34 at the checkout. It's currently marked down from $199.99 to $179.99, and the promo code chops another $20 off the tally, saving you $40 over the list price. The double discount makes it one of the least expensive monitors in its class (cheaper 24-inch models typically have 60Hz or 75Hz refresh rates).

The focus here is mostly on speed. Being a 1080p display, you have a better shot of taking advantage of its 144Hz refresh rate, versus trying to coax triple-digit framerates from a 1440p or 4K monitor. A potentially important factor, since you're probably holding onto your current graphics card for a bit.

Samsung lists the brightness rating at 250 nits. That's pretty average, though this model isn't pushing HDR visuals, which is one area where higher brightness levels can pay dividends (as it applies to LCD screens, anyway).

Other features include a 4ms response time (gray to gray), 3,000:1 contrast ratio thanks to the VA tech—which is usually less expensive than IPS and better than TN—and 178-degree viewing angles (horizontal and vertical). For connectors, it sports a pair of HDMI 1.4 inputs and a DisplayPort 1.2 input.