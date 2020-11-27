This Black Friday gaming PC with a GTX 1660 Ti is a great budget build at just $700

It's fun to window shop $5,000+ gaming PCs decked out with all of the best hardware available, and hey, if you have the bank roll for such a machine, by all means make it rain. As for myself, I also like to pay rent, eat, and keep the power on, so I trend towards the bang-for-buck builds. If you do as well, check out this Dell XPS configuration. It has an Intel Core i5 10400 "Comet Lake" CPU and a GeForce RTX 1660 Ti, and is on sale for $699.99 for Black Friday.

That is the price after entering in coupon code DBBFDTAFF6, which takes a chainsaw to the system's $1,179.99 list price. I wouldn't pay the full asking price—there are better Black Friday gaming PC deals to be had—but the cost after coupon brings it in line with building your own. Part for part, it's even a tad less, if you factor in the cost of Windows 10.

The 1660 Ti now officially a last-gen part with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 30 series, but those start at $499 and are hard to find in stock at the moment. Meanwhile, there is sufficient horsepower in the 1660 Ti to play games at 1080p. It can even manage 60 fps at 1440p in some games, depending on the title and visual settings.

As for the CPU, it is based on Intel's latest desktop architecture (until Rocket Lake comes along next year), and is a spunky chip with 6 cores and 12 threads clocked at 2.9GHz to 4.3GHz.

You also get 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and 1TB HDD (7,200 RPM) with this build. Normally I'd suggest going with a 512GB or more capacious SSD, but at least in the case, there's a hard drive tossed in to help offload some of the bulk storage stores. Still, it's an upgrade to ponder at some point, and you can browse our list of Black Friday SSD deals for options.