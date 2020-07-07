This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 2070 is down to $1,600

It's incredible how far you can get with gaming laptops on a budget—there are plenty of models under $1,000 that are capable of playing most AAA games. However, you usually have to reduce graphical settings or accept other weird trade-offs. For those of you looking for a no-compromises gaming laptop, this Asus ROG Strix Hero III model with a fast RTX 2070 graphics card is on sale for $1,599.99 at Newegg. That's a $400 reduction from the original MSRP, and $100 off the previous price.

This laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i7-9750H processor, a 6-core/12-thread chip with a base clock of 2.60GHz. There's also 16GB of RAM (2x8GB, upgradeable to 32GB), a super-fast 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display. The graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, which thankfully seems to be the 'real' 2070 and not the lower-power 'Max-Q' variant often found in laptops.

There are definitely more powerful gaming laptops on the market (like those with RTX 2080 GPUs), but the RTX 2070 graphics card is capable of playing just about any game at high graphics settings. The 12-thread Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM means this is also a great choice for intense productivity work—don't worry about closing those Chrome tabs.

If you're looking for something different, check out our roundup of gaming laptop deals. It's constantly updated with the best sales we can find across the web, so you can get the most bang for your buck. Friends don't let friends buy computers at MSRP.