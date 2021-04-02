This AMD Ryzen gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 3060 is available for $1,230

A nice mid-range setup for 1080p gaming with real-time ray tracing, and it's in stock (for now).

Earlier today, I wrote about a CyberPowerPC configuration at Best Buy with an Intel Core i7 10700K and GeForce RTX 3070. If that sells out and/or you want something a little more affordable, Walmart is selling a different CyberPowerPC setup with an AMD Ryzen 3700X and GeForce RTX 3060 for $1,229.99.

It's pretty rare to find prebuilt desktops in stock with the latest GPU hardware from either Nvidia or AMD, unless they're grossly overpriced (usually from marketplace sellers). Case in point, there are several desktops on Newegg with an RTX 3060 priced north of $2,000, including modest configurations in the $2,500 range. Yeah, no thanks.

Mid-Range Gaming PC CyberPowerPC Gamer Master | Ryzen 7 3700X | GeForce RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,229.99 at Walmart

This is a capable configuration for playing most games at 1080p and 1440p. The low-capacity SSD isn't terribly exciting, but you do get a 1TB HDD to go along with it (and could always upgrade the SSD).

This particular setup should do well for mid-range gameplay. The Ryzen 7 3700X, while now a last generation part (Zen 2), is still a spunky CPU with an 8-core/16-thread design, running at up to 4.4GHz (max boost).

As for the GeForce RTX 3060 (non-Ti model), Jacob tested the card and found it offers a "healthy performance gain over the RTX 2060," with a lower asking price on launch day. It has enough grunt to handle 1440p gameplay in a lot of titles, and of course it supports real-time ray tracing.

This configuration also brings 16GB of RAM to the gaming party. I'm less enthralled with the skimpy 240GB SSD, which would be the first thing I'd upgrade, but at least it's flanked by a more capacious 1TB HDD.

Being a reasonably priced gaming PC with a modern graphics card, this is another desktop that has a high risk of selling out.