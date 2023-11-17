These are our top ten early Black Friday deals this week: $899 gaming PCs, RTX 4080 laptops and 2TB SSDs

Black Friday is now a week away, and the deals have started already. While it's true that some retailers put their prices up just before the event to make the discounts look bigger on the actual day, we've still found some really good early deals that we think are worthy of a mention right now.

As with last year, both Newegg and Best Buy have price protection systems in place to give you some sort of reassurance that you won't lose out if you buy early and your item drops in price over the weekend. We've written a helpful explainer on Newegg and Best Buy's Black Friday price promises, and its worth giving it a read before you purchase as both retailers handle this in very different ways.

We're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

Essentially, if you're buying from Newegg you should look out for the price protection logo, as it should mean that you'll get refunded the difference if your item goes cheaper between now and November 25. Best Buy's is a bit more complicated, so check out the article above for the details.

Every year we dedicate ourselves to finding the absolute best deals, so without further ado, here are our favourite Black Friday picks for this week!

Today's top Black Friday deals

1. CyberPowerPC | Ryzen 7 5700 | Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 2TB SSD | $1,174.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $275)

This is hands-down the cheapest RTX 4060 Ti toting gaming PC—and I think I can say this without undue hyperbole—we've ever seen. We were impressed when the Yeyian machine tipped up below the $1,000 mark, but this has a way better spec and is $100 cheaper. The Ryzen 7 5700 may be last-gen now, but it's an eight-core, 16-thread chip with enough processing grunt to keep the Nvidia GPU fed. For a budget machine, the 16GB DDR4 is decent, but that 2TB SSD is outstanding. With game sizes getting so chonk these days, 2TB is a great catch. Price check: Newegg $1,197.99 (similar)

2. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i | Nvidia RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,749 $1,999 at B&H Photo (save $750)

This is a great discount on the best RTX 4080 laptop I've tested even though the price has gone up $50 since Prime Day. It's a fantastic notebook, offering performance that can often match and sometimes beat an RTX 4090-based system (see our review). There's a high-performance CPU to back it up, a decent, bright 1600p screen, and a fair amount of storage. All with a discount. Price check: Lenovo $2,385.44 | Amazon $2,517.71

3. Zotac RTX 4070 Ti | 12GB GDDR6X | 7,680 shaders | 2,655MHz boost | $879.99 $784.99 at Amazon (save $95)

This is a straightforward card from Zotac, with a minor clock boost over the reference spec, but comes with a really neat looking cooler. The same design works well on the beefier chips, so I'm not concerned about how effective it'll be with an RTX 4070 Ti. It's only a minor saving over the base $799 reference price, but is still a great alternative if you couldn't pick up a Founders Edition card. RTX 4070 Ti price check: $784.99 Newegg | $789.99 at Best Buy

4. Yeyian Shoge | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $1,449.99 $1,239.99 at Newegg (save $210)

Think of the RTX 4070 as an RTX 3080 with benefits and you'll start to see that this is a great price for a new gaming PC, that probably would have been closer to $2,000 this time last year. Thankfully it's not, and this is a great low-price, high-performance gaming PC. The only thing that might cause you pause is the fact the ten-core Core i5 chip is on an older DDR4 motherboard, limiting your upgrade options. But for a resolutely gaming machine, that won't be an option until long after an upgrade path on an Intel 600 or 700-series chipset has long since closed.

5. Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | $249.99 $239.99 at Newegg (save $10)

For the budget-conscious gamer, Asus makes a mean gaming monitor. This screen may be on the cheaper side, even costing less than some 1080p panels, yet it delivers 1440p res gaming with a 170Hz refresh rate (overclocked). Not too shabby. Price check: Amazon $249.99

6. MSI Vector | RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 12900HX | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | 1200p | 144Hz | $2,099 $1,599 at Newegg (save $500)

This is the most affordable RTX 4080-based gaming laptop I've found, possibly at any time this year. It's not some hobbled GPU implementation either, using a 175W design of the graphics card to give you the full gaming performance. It's certainly not the most beautiful laptop you will see, nor the slimmest (though that helps keep it cool), and I'd rather a higher refresh rate panel and a bit more RAM, but it's a great price for an otherwise high-spec gaming machine. Price check: Amazon $2,091.05

7. MSI Crosshair | RTX 4070 | Intel Core I7 13620H | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | 16-inch | 1920 x 1200 | 144Hz | $1,399.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

This MSI Crosshair model may only have a 1200p screen, but at least it's pretty fast with a 144Hz refresh rate. The real selling point here is that RTX 4070 (albeit the 105W version, not the full fat 140W), along with a decent Intel processor and a 1TB SSD that makes this a solid gaming platform. It's got a nice clean aesthetic too, which means it wouldn't look too out of place if you took it to your next meeting. Price check: Amazon $1,759 | Newegg $1,389

8. Alienware Aurora R16 | Core i7 13700F | RTX 4080 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD| $2,499.99 $1,949.99 at Dell (save $550)

This is one of the cheapest RTX 4080 gaming PCs available right now. You get a solid 16-core CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. It's a solid package, just keep in mind that upgrading can be tricky with Alienware PCs.

9. Alienware 34 AW3423DWF | 34-inch | 165Hz | QD-OLED | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Dell (save $250)

Alienware's fancy QD-OLED panel just got that little bit cheaper. It's still not exactly entry-level at $800, but think of it as a long term investment that will make every single gaming session pop. Once you've experienced per-pixel OLED-style lighting, you won't want to go back to LCD tech. You can read our Alienware QD-OLED review for more. Price check: Best Buy $799.99