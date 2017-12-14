Thermaltake waves a new mid-tower case with tempered glass

If you've been building PCs for a bit, you might remember a wavy case that Cooler Master released over a decade ago, the Wave Master. Thermaltake's new View 22 Tempered Glass Edition reminds us of that case, but with a modern twist to account for modern amenities and current trends.

The biggest difference visually between the View 22 and Wave Master is the addition of a large, 4mm thick tempered glass side panel. Thermaltake's case provides a full view of the View 22's innards, including the bottom chamber that hides the power supply and some of the cabling.

Also different is the location of the power and reset buttons. They sit on top, flanking the front I/O ports consisting of two USB 3.0 ports and separate headphone and microphone inputs.

The View 22 utilizes tool-free drive cages for easy installation of up to four 2.5-inch SSDs, two of which also support 3.5-inch HDDs.

Thermaltake is not clear on how many fans come with the View 22. It has room for up to three 120mm or two 140mm fans in the front, three 120mm or two 140mm fans up top, and a single 120mm in the back of the case. Alternatively, users can mount a 360mm or 280mm radiator in both the front and top, and a 120mm radiator in the rear.

The View 22 appears fairly spacious. It supports CPU coolers up to 160mm high, graphics cards up to 400mm long, and full-size ATX power supplies up to 160mm deep.

Thermaltake did not say when the View 22 will be available or for how much. We're crossing our fingers for an attractive price point—the similar looking View 21, also with tempered glass, goes for $70.