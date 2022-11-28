There are better RTX 3080 Cyber Monday deals than this, but do they have a flower fragrance module?

(opens in new tab) Yeston RTX 3080 | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,710MHz boost | $1,099 $769 at Newegg (save $330) (opens in new tab)

If you're willing to wait and want a high-end GPU that has an anime waifu, a flower fragrance module, and fans shaped like petals, this Yeston RTX 3080 isn't a bad price considering where the card has been retailing for the past year or two. In pure raster terms, the RX 6900 XT is cheaper and a bit quicker, but throw in any ray tracing elements and the GeForce card will push ahead.

First of all, if you're actually looking to buy a graphics card this Cyber Monday, run away from this page. PCG's hardware editor Dave James is currently curating all the actually good Cyber Monday GPU deals (opens in new tab) over there, whereas I'm here to tell you about one of the most remarkable graphics cards I've seen and one which you probably should not buy.

When someone suggested this as a deal to highlight, we almost immediately rejected it because, frankly, while the RTX 3080 is a great graphics card you can also get hold of a superior RX 6900 XT for much cheaper than this. But then I began to look at the features, and I've simply never seen a GPU with a 'flower fragrance module' before. I'm not making this up: this RTX 3080 apparently wafts a pleasant anime scent out as you game.

On top of this, the in-built fans have been designed to look like petals, it has some sort of waifu plastered over one side, and there's a packet of anime-style stickers included. I know custom GPUs are a thing but...

Wait, because this gets even more amazing. People have actually been buying this thing and leaving reviews. "The waifu aesthetic isn't for me lol" writes one Colby F. (opens in new tab), which makes me wonder how they hell they ended up with this thing. "The card did have a... scent. I'd read that it may be a possibility and it definitely was. It's not unpleasant (smells like cherry blossoms... I guess?) but I typically don't like the thought of my hardware being perfumed lol."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Yeston) (Image credit: Yeston) (Image credit: Yeston)

Who are these people dropping a grand on a graphics card they don't like?!? Maybe it was a case of supply and demand, but this has only been on-sale since May this year, so hardly at a time of low availability. For the sake of completeness, I'd add that most reviews say this card gets very hot and needs a build with an excellent ventilation. Of course you're not going to buy it, because here is PC Gamer telling you not to buy this card, but if for some reason you do then bear that in mind.

A lot of people are also saying they can't detect the scent, or they think it wasn't included. I will just leave that information there without comment, though the mental image of someone sniffing their waifu desktop hoping for a faint hint of cherry blossom is undeniably amusing.

Please, if you want a GPU, follow Dave's advice and leave this place. Leave me here with my anime RTX 3080, the indiscernible scent of flowers, and petal fans.