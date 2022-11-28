Live
Live: the best Cyber Monday GPU deals available right now
We're here to help navigate the Cyber Monday graphics card minefield, and find the right GPU deal for you.
Finding the best Cyber Monday GPU deals is a full-time job right now. We've nailed Black Friday, but with some of the top graphics card deals (opens in new tab) having gone out of stock we're now scouting around to find you the best new Cyber Monday discounts that are coming online today.
But after two years of absolutely nothing, followed by some utterly unhinged pricing on new cards, you can be forgiven for finding it borderline impossible to figure out what actually is a good GPU deal.
The issue is that there are now a lot of graphics cards out in the channel with no home to go to, and a price that no-one should pay. I'm talking about last-gen GPUs with price tags akin to current generation cards, and unscrupulous retailers pretending that slapping some nominal discount on them somehow makes them worthwhile.
Yeah, there are GTX 16-series cards out there with a third knocked off the original sticker price, but that isn't going to cut it out here in the real world when there are AMD RDNA 2-powered GPUs floating around for less. Which is why we're here to keep you up to date with only the Black Friday graphics card deals that are worth your time, your money, and a place in your rig.
Where are the best Cyber Monday graphics card deals?
Nvidia cards
- RTX 3080 - Yeston RTX 3080 |
$1,099$769 (save $330) (opens in new tab)
- RTX 3060 Ti - Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Amp White |
$409.99$389.99 (save $20) (opens in new tab)
- RTX 3060 - MSI RTX 3060 Aero |
$369.99$315.99 (save $54) (opens in new tab)
AMD cards
- RX 6750 XT - MSI Mech RX 6750 XT |
$549.99$369.99 (save $180) (opens in new tab)
- RX 6700 XT - PowerColor Fighter RX 6700 XT |
$399.99$359.99 (save $40) (opens in new tab)
- RX 6700 - XFX Speedster SWFT309 RX 6700 |
$399.99$309.99 (save $50) (opens in new tab)
- RX 6650 XT - MSI Mech RX 6650 XT |
$280$249.99 (save $30.01) (opens in new tab)
- RX 6600 - PowerColor Fighter RX 6600 |
$259.99$209.99 (save $50) (opens in new tab)
GPU hierarchy
If you're struggling at all figuring out where the different graphics cards stack up against each other, we've put together a handy rough guide to GPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) over the last generation or so of cards. It's crafted around our own 3DMark Time Spy Extreme benchmark figures, or the average score taken from UL's own database for older cards we don't have up to date testing for.
But AMD still has the edge when we're talking about pure bang for buck this Cyber Monday.
PowerColor Fighter RX 6700 XT | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,424MHz boost |
$399.99 $359.99 at Amazon (save $40) (opens in new tab)
The RX 6700 XT is a genuine performance graphics card, out-shining the RTX 3060 Ti in general gaming terms and delivering at 1440p resolutions. This might not seem a drastic discount, but this is a good price for a great mainstream graphics card.
Almost RTX 3080-level gaming performance for a lot less than the Yeston right here.
Zotac RTX 3070 Ti Trinity OC | 8GB GDDR6 | 6,144 shaders | 1,800MHz boost|
$699.99 $569.99 at Amazon (save $150) (opens in new tab)
This RTX 3070 Ti from Zotac isn't its fastest card, but this price makes it a reasonable choice. You won't see a massive difference in gaming performance for the little bit of savings. Pick this up if you primarily play games at 1440p or want to push 4K.
This is the cheapest RTX 3080 we've found today, though I will keep on looking...
Yeston RTX 3080 | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,710MHz boost |
$1,099 $769 at Newegg (save $330) (opens in new tab)
If you're willing to wait, this Yeston RTX 3080 isn't a bad price considering where the card has been retailing for the past year or two. In pure raster terms, the RX 6900 XT is cheaper and a bit quicker, but throw in any ray tracing elements and the GeForce card will push ahead.
This is probably the best graphics card deal around right now. It's a $250 GPU, and a really good 1080p pixel pusher.
MSI Mech RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,669MHz boost |
$280 $249.99 at Amazon (save $30.01) (opens in new tab)
Finally, a GPU deal from Amazon. And it's a good one, too. The last RX 6650 XT we saw on sale was a Gigabyte for $260 that needed a rebate to get there. This is just a straight $250 payment, job done. And that ain't bad for a GPU that can go toe-to-toe with an RTX 3060 Ti.
