The Surge 2 and Bleeding Edge are coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC 'soon'

Also: Power Rangers.

The Surge 2
(Image credit: Focus Home Interactive)

Xbox Game Pass for PC is getting four new games imminently: The Surge 2, Bleeding Edge, Astrologaster and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid are all scheduled to arrive on the subscription service 'soon'.

The Surge 2 is an above average Soulslike with a gritty sci-fi aesthetic and glorious limb dismemberment. Bleeding Edge is a hero brawler developed by Ninja Theory and set to release on March 24. Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is a licensed brawler that has received surprisingly good reviews on Steam, and as a break from the theme of bashing and stabbing, Astrologaster is a promising looking adventure game with "a truly ridiculous story".

There are also a bunch of perks for subscribers this month, mostly in the form of free-to-play game bonuses. Phantasy Star Online 2 gets a content bundle with new emotes and cosmetics, but only if you're in the US or Canada. Sea of Thieves gets a bunch of Ori-themed kit, and Smite players get five free Gods.

Meanwhile, six games are leaving the service "soon": 

  • Battle Chef Brigade
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Kingsway
  • Operencia: The Stolen Sun
  • Orwell
  • Vampyr

Here's the Xbox Game Pass for PC game list.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
