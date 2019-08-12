The SteelSeries Sensei 310 ambidextrous mouse is just $35, its lowest price ever

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

Do you need a gaming mouse? One of our top picks for gaming mice, the SteelSeries Sensei 310, is now just $34.99 from multiple retailers. That's $15 off the MSRP, and the lowest price we've seen yet.

The main selling point for the 310 is its ambidextrous design; unlike most gaming mice, this will work equally well for both left and right-handed people. It also has a 12,000 CPI tracking sensor, split-trigger left/right buttons, a lightweight design, and of course, RGB lighting.

Like many other gaming mice, every button on the Sensei 310 can be customized using a desktop application. You can also save the settings to the mouse's internal storage for use with other PCs. The customization tool also works with Windows, Mac, and Linux.

