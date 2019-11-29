This great Black Friday gaming headset deal halves the price of a flexible Arctic headset

Where to find Black Friday deals
Gaming headsets can have issue with microphone quality; there's a reason streamers use dedicated mics for recording. The Arctis 3, though, has an awesome mic, and thankfully we've found it on offer in this year's Black Friday PC gaming deals. It extends from the earcup on a flexible arm, bringing Discord-certified recording quality and background noise cancellation—and it only costs $39.99.
The Arctis 3 is down by $30, which is an excellent Black Friday gaming headset deal for something of such good quality. S1 speaker drivers mean great sound quality, and comfy athletics-inspired earcups mean that sweaty earlobes after a long gaming session will be a thing of the past.
It's worth noting that only the white model of the Arctis 3 is on sale for $39.99; the black version is ten dollars more, still on sale but only $20 off.
SteelSeries Arctis 3 | $39.99 at Amazon (save $30)
The lowest ever price for this sweet and simple gaming headset with an extendable mic.View Deal
