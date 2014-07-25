The Sims 4 system requirements released. It will probably run on your computer

Okay, so it won't run on anything too old: you're out of luck if you're rocking, say, a C64, difference engine or anything powered by a potato. Still, the recently released minimum requirements for The Sims 4 are low—as you might expect from a series that targets such a wide audience.

Here's what you'll need:



REQUIRED: Internet connection required for product activation.

Internet connection required for product activation. OS: Windows XP (SP3), Windows Vista (SP2), Windows 7 (SP1), Windows 8, or Windows 8.1

As yet, there's no sign of the recommended requirements.

Chris recently got all emotional during his hands-on first-look at The Sims 4.