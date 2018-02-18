Watch the PC Gamer Weekender 2018 livestream here

The PC Gamer Weekender enters day two at the Olympia in London! But if you can't make it, settle in with our livestream featuring some amazing guests, hosted by GamesRadar's Zoe Delahunty-Light. We'll have a great mix of live playthroughs, new footage and Q&As.
Fancy that? Come to our official Twitch channel from 13.00 GMT to see a huge array of guests.
Note that this might be subject to change, but here's the PC Gamer Weekender 2018 complete two-day schedule (footage from yesterday's presentations can be found in this direction):
Saturday
13:00. Fade to Silence
13:30. Project X
14:00. The DRG Initiative
14:30. Two Point Hospital
15:00. LG Gaming—Ahead of the Curve
15:30. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
16:00. Rend
16:30. Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia
17:00. PC Building Simulator
17:30. Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition
Sunday
13:00. Surviving Mars
13:30. Biomutant
14:00. SpellForce 3
14:30. Frozen Synapse 2
15:00. Warhammer: Vermintide 2
15:30. Cobalt WASD
16:00. PQube Indie Showcase #1
16:30. PQube Indie Showcase #2
17:00. Phoenix Point Tactical Battle Preview