The PC Gamer Show: XCOM 2, Overwatch, and more

There's a lot to chat about today, with the relaunch of the Overwatch beta alongside our first post-release chat about XCOM 2. We've also been playing Firewatch, which released yesterday.

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Film Maker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.