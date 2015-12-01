The PC Gamer Show: Rainbow Six Siege, Just Cause 3, and more

Every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live from our office. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us talk about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

This week we'll be taking a look at Rainbow Six Siege and Just Cause 3, hearing about Wes' trip to Hi-Rez Studios, discussing the appeal (or lack thereof) of streaming from console to PC, and more—including the return of our Catfantastic quiz and the usual Twitch chat Q&A.

Watch along today on Twitch, and toss us some feedback on Twitter or here in the comments!

You can also listen to last week's episode right here.