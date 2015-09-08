The PC Gamer Show - our top 100, game movies, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week's topics:
- Our top 100 greatest PC games ever.
- The recent abundance of video game movies.
- Catfantastic quiz: A Civilization 4 themed audio quiz (featuring the voice of Leonard Nimoy).
- Civilization: Beyond Earth's upcoming Rising Tide expansion
- Acer's newly announced G-Sync and high refresh rate IPS monitors.
- Viewer questions from Twitch chat.
- Inappropriate censorship of Winston Churchill.
Listen:
Watch it on YouTube (or in the player above)
Your flapping heads for this episode: