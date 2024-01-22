The acclaimed Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, a game with over 52,000 'Very Positive' reviews on Steam, is now cheaper than a coffee thanks to this massive price cut

Coming seemingly out of nowhere, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice delivered a PC gaming experience that nobody had experienced before. Slipping into the shoes of broken Celtic warrior Senua, gamers set off on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of Senua's dead lover. As well as being an audio-visual tour de force, Hellblade also deftly explored themes of psychosis and mental health.

View Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice on Steam

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, made by British development studio Ninja Theory, was rewarded by critics, too, bagging no less than five BAFTA awards, as well as being honored at The Game Awards and other events such as The Golden Joysticks. That's why its sequel, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, coming later this year in 2024, is so highly anticipated.

It's also why this 90% price cut on Hellblade caught my attention, as I am one of the PC gaming community who played and praised the original game and is now about to replay it in advance of the sequel being released. For those who don't own Hellblade, this is a great time to pick it up, as thanks to this discount it's now cheaper than a single cup of coffee. The full details are below.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice | $2.99/£2.49 at Steam (90% off)

This multiple award-winning action game lets players slip into the shoes of a broken Celtic warrior Senua as she embarks on a haunting vision quest into Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her dead lover. Hellblade bagged countless awards on release, including honors from The Game Awards and the BAFTAs.

This is one of those experience games that you just need to dive into and mainline. Think about the first time you played Journey, and you're on the right track. It's a singular experience. In Hellblade's case, though, the experience is dark, disturbing, and violent. All I'll say is that it is worth planning a nice walk in the sun after play sessions, as there's no doubt it is heavy in tone and atmosphere. A laugh-a-minute romp this is not. But it is gripping.

PC gamers get the best version of this dark fantasy action-adventure, too. This is because the game got a big update recently that upgraded its materials, particles and LOD graphics, as well as unlocking DirectX Raytracing and optimised performance with NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR GPUs.

PC Gamer's own Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice review provides even more detail if you should want it, while our reporting on its BAFTA success reveals the numerous categories in which it walked away with the top prize.