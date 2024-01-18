Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is out on May 21

By Wes Fenlon
published

The follow-up to Hellblade finally has a release date.

Senua's Saga art
(Image credit: Ninja Theory)

During Microsoft's Developer Direct event on Thursday, developer Ninja Theory announced Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is out May 21st.

"Senua is on the trail of the Vikings who've been enslaving her people," says writer Lara Derham. That brings her to Iceland, where she'll be fighting "giants who've plunged the lands into chaos, which in turns has seen the rise of the Draugr, which has swept through the settlements she'll discover."

The presentation for Senua's Saga heavily emphasized all the technology behind the sequel's "next level" presentation, including a new motion capture studio and immersive binaural audio. They also apparently had a blast going on several trips to Iceland to scout around to make Senua's Saga as authentic as possible, which I'm not jealous about at all.

"Our hope is to not just create a game that is great to play, but to craft an experience that leaves you thinking and feeling. From our combat gameplay through to our action setpieces, from our cinematic scenes to our puzzle solving, everything is crafted in service of Senua's journey."

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.


When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

See comments