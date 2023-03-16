The Future Games Show Spring Showcase airs next week with over 45 games

Next week, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase livestream will show off a bunch of upcoming games, including zero-gravity shooter Hyenas, which we've been looking forward to (well, mostly (opens in new tab), at least).

The stream, which is organized by PCG sister site GamesRadar+ (opens in new tab), will be hosted by the voice actors behind Aerith and Cloud from Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Briana White and Cody Christian. You can watch it on Twitch (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab), GamesRadar+ (opens in new tab), and TikTok (opens in new tab) when it starts at 3 pm PDT / 6 pm EDT / 10 pm GMT.

A few of the games confirmed to be at the show are:

Hyenas : A zero-gravity shooter (opens in new tab) from the developers behind the Total War series

: A zero-gravity shooter from the developers behind the Total War series Witchfire : A medieval, rogue-lite shooter (opens in new tab) from the developers of Bulletstorm

: A medieval, rogue-lite shooter from the developers of Bulletstorm Miasma Chronicles : A post-apocalyptic squad tactics game (opens in new tab) from the developers of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

: A post-apocalyptic squad tactics game from the developers of Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden The Expanse: A Telltale Series : A sometimes zero-gravity (opens in new tab) narrative-driven adventure game

: A sometimes zero-gravity narrative-driven adventure game Mika and the Witch's Mountain : A Wind Waker-inspired game (opens in new tab) featuring a delivery service witch

: A Wind Waker-inspired game featuring a delivery service witch After Us: A surreal platformer (opens in new tab) from Spanish developer Piccolo Studio

There will be a "Ones to Play" section of games that will have demos available on the Future Games Show Steam page (opens in new tab) right after the show. And VR fans will get a look at new games coming to the PSVR 2, Meta Quest 2, and other popular headsets.

The show will arrive just before buckets of games drop on us over the next few months (opens in new tab). April, May, and June are packed with games like Dead Island 2, System Shock, Redfall, Street Fighter 6, and Diablo 4. It's possible that the Future Games Show will give us even more games to add to the schedule.