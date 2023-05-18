The Epic Store's 2023 Mega Sale kicks off with a free copy of Death Stranding for everyone

The launch of its new Epic Rewards program (opens in new tab) isn't the only big thing the Epic Games Store has going on today. It's also kicking off the 2023 Mega Sale (opens in new tab) with discounts of up to 75%, the return of the never-ending Epic Coupon, and a free copy of Death Stranding (opens in new tab) for everyone.

Death Stranding is this week's Epic Store giveaway game, and it's definitely one of the biggest games that Epic has thrown on that particular pile. But this isn't the first time it's been free: It was previously Epic's giveaway game on December 25, 2022 (opens in new tab), which—without wanting to go too deep down the symbolism rabbit hole—I think very nicely illustrates its significance in the free games pantheon.

Death Stranding is free until May 25, which means you've got one week, no more and no less, to make it yours if you missed it the first time around. Next week's freebie is a mystery for now, but I anticipate that it will be another big one, because it too will arrive while the Epic Store's Mega Sale is in full flight.

The discounts in the Mega Sale (and Epic Games Store sales in general) generally don't run as deep as those in Steam sales, but there's some good stuff in there, like Assassin's Creed Valhalla (opens in new tab), Red Dead Redemption 2 (opens in new tab), Far Cry 6 (opens in new tab), and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (opens in new tab), all of which are available at deep discounts.

But Epic does bring a unique twist to its big sales in the form of the Epic Coupon (opens in new tab), which takes 25% off every eligible purchase of $14.99 (or your local equivalent) or more. That applies whether a game is on sale or not—so for instance, Hogwarts Legacy (opens in new tab) and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (opens in new tab) are not currently marked down, but the coupon will bump 25% off the regular price, which isn't bad at all for new, big-budget games. And when you use the coupon, you'll get another one to use in future purchases during the sale.

As always, you'll want to shop around before committing–these deals are good, but it never hurts to make sure you're not missing a deeper discount somewhere else. The Epic Games Store's 2023 Mega Sale is live now and runs until June 15.